Twitter Imposes Limits On Number Of Posts Users Can Read Per Day

The microblogging platform, Twitter has introduced a temporary “reading limit” for users on the number of tweets they can see in a day.

The site owner, Elon Musk announced the move on Saturday afternoon to combat what he called “extreme levels” of data scraping on the platform.

It came after several hours of many users reporting that they could not refresh posts or see their timelines.

Announcing the new limit, Musk said that verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day.

He added: “Temporary limits mean the issue should be resolved very very very soon. Meanwhile, all you great people can walk 10k steps per day to remain healthy and smart.”

It comes after Twitter announced that it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets in a move Musk called a “temporary emergency measure.”

The entrepreneur has said that hundreds of organisations were scraping Twitter data “extremely aggressively”, impacting user experience.

He said on Friday that the social media platform was “getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users”.

Musk’s ownership of Twitter has been marked by a number of changes, including an overhaul of the site’s verification system.

Under the old model, a blue checkmark on the site indicated that an account belonged to a notable public figure.

However, under the new system, the tick is given to those who subscribe to Twitter Blue, for $8 per month.