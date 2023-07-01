Tinubu In A Meeting With Guinea Bissau President, Embalo (Photos)

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with Guinea Bissau President and Chairman, Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Umaro Sissoci Embalo in his Lagos.

The meeting between the two leaders was confirmed by the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) in a video posted on Twitter.

Tinubu has been spending the Sallah holiday in Lagos since his return from London on Tuesday.

Embalo’s visit to Tinubu is the first by an African President since the Nigerian leader’s inauguration on May 29.

Though details of the visit have not been made public, it may not be unconnected with Nigeria’s position as one of the most influential nations in the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union.

On issues concerning Africa and ECOWAS, Tinubu on June 13 received former President Goodluck Jonathan, who doubles as the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

The former Nigerian leader had noted that the visit was to discuss issues pertaining to Africa and the West African sub-region.

He told State House Correspondents, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies.”

