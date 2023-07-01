LP’s Ozigbo, Pat Utomi, Ambode, Kwankwaso, Alimikhena, Wike, Others May Make Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Ahead of the unveiling of his ministerial nominees, reports have revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may have settled for technocrats, politicians, and top career public servants.

The President, according to close allies, might have concluded plans to form a government of national unity, with emphasis on competence, where he would bring technocrats and politicians across the various political parties into his government and career public servants as members of his cabinet.

A close ally of the president, who spoke to Saturday Sun, said one of the names currently being considered for the ministerial slot for Lagos State is that of one of the immediate past governors of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, who reconciled with Tinubu recently. The source stated that Tinubu is impressed that Ambode refused to dump APC even when the temptation was high.

Another name being mentioned, according to the ally, who is a former governor, is the immediate-past Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Both Ambode and Fashola are former governors of Lagos State and are also considered technocrats.

In Ogun State, the source said there are strong indications that Gbenga Daniel, a former governor and serving senator, may be offered a ministerial position and therefore resign from the Senate.

In Ekiti State, the name being mentioned for a ministerial position, according to Saturday Sun, is that of Senator Dayo Adeyeye, chairman of the South West Agenda for Tinubu 2023. Also, the immediate-past governor of the state, Dr. Fayemi Kayode, is being considered.

In the South East, a former senator from Anambra State, Andy Ubah, is among those being considered. Also, former senator Uche Ekwunife from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been mentioned.

Immediate-past governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who is currently in the Senate, has been mentioned also for a ministerial position. The name of the former governor’s brother, Austin Umahi, also came up.

Competent sources said that in Edo State, names of former Senator Francis Alimikhena, who was defeated by Tinubu’s ally, Adams Oshiomhole, as well as Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who worked for Tinubu in the last presidential election, have been pencilled down for possible nomination into the President’s cabinet.

In Rivers State, immediate-past governor, Nyesom Wike, or former APC governorship candidate in the state, Tony Cole, may make the list.

In the North, former Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje, Sani Bello and Simon Lalong, all former governors, are being considered by Tinubu.

It was also gathered that barring any last-minute changes, Rabiu Kwakwanso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), may join the cabinet as a minister. In the Labour Party (LP), Prof Pat Utomi and former Anambra State PDP governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo are being eyed for cabinet slots.