Can You See What Is Happening In France, You Must Reject The System – Charly Boy Sends Message To Nigerian Youths

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has called on Nigerian youths to revolt against the Nigerian government.

Speaking via Instagram on Saturday, the media personality called on exceptional youths to stand up and challenge the status quo.

The Labour Party supporter stated this while citing the unrest and riot in France, following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman.

He stated that 9% of the population in France brought down entire cities.

The 73-year-old Nigerian entertainer urged Nigerian youths to follow in the footsteps of France and challenge the system they do not agree with.

“This isn’t Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities!”, he said in reference to the raging arson in parts of Paris, a video of which he shared.

“Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand,” he added.

In his earlier post before editing it, the musician called Nigeria a Criminal enterprise and urged Nigerian youths to bring it down.