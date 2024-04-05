I Have A Feminine Side Called Linda, But I Am Not Gay – Charly Boy

Advertisement

Veteran Nigerian music entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has addressed the controversy surrounding his sexuality.

Speaking during a recent interview with reality star, Uriel Oputa, Charly Boy explained that he is not gay.

He revealed that he could be gay, but he isn’t.

The ‘Area Fada’ said that he has a feminine side which he calls Linda.

He stated that if he were gay, he would be championing the fight for gay rights in Nigeria.

He said, “I’ve a feminine side I called Linda. And I remember when I was doing the Charly Boy show, I had this character I always played called Miss Zigizigi. I picked that up when I was in the United States.

“So I’ve my feminine ways and sometimes I can get confusing if you really don’t know who I am. A lot of people have said I am gay.

“I could be but I am not. Because if I was gay I will be carrying my placards going around and fighting for gay rights.”

APC Punishing Nigerians With Hunger, Hopelessness – Charly Boy Laments

Meanwhile, Charly Boy, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of causing suffering, hunger, and despair among Nigerians.

Charly Boy made this statement in a post on his social media handle on Monday.

“See as APC dey wicked us with hunger and hopelessness. Dia Fathers,” he wrote.

Charly Boy’s outcry is coming amidst the ongoing economic crisis that has led to widespread protests in some regions of the country and the threat of a nationwide strike from the Labour Congress.

However, Naija News reports that the former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has pleaded with Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the economic crisis in the country.

Sanusi insisted that it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the situation in Nigeria.

He accused the immediate past administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of managing the country badly.

He averred that Buhari’s administration ignored his advice on how to take Nigeria out of its economic woes.