AFCON: ‘Let’s Face The Demons Facing Us’ – Charly Boy Reacts To Nigeria’s Loss To Ivory Coast

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has shared his perspective on the Super Eagles’ defeat in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations against the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast).

Naija News reports that Nigeria lost woefully to Ivory Coast in the final yesterday, conceding two goals against the host despite leading the scoreboard from the first half.

Nigeria seized the advantage in the first half of the match as William Troost-Ekong’s header found the back of the net.

Nevertheless, Cote d’Ivoire successfully levelled the score in the second half, thanks to Franck Kessie’s header.

In the final moments of the game, Sebastien Haller ensured victory for the home team by skillfully flicking the ball past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

However, amid mixed reactions over the disappointing loss, Charly Boy hailed Jose Peseiro’s team for the hard work put in to reach the final stage of the tournament,

He urged Nigerians to put aside the match result and return to confront the challenges ahead.

“The Super Eagles really tried but the best team won. Oya, make we face the demons facing us,” Charly Boy wrote on his X handle.