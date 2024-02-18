‘Charly Boy Cannot Be Trusted With Money, He Sold Me Out’ – Eedris Abdulkareem

A veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has expressed displeasure over what his senior colleague, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, did to him.

Naija News reports that the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner, made this known in a snippet from an unreleased episode of ‘The Honest Bunch’, podcast which is set to be released on Monday, February 19.

The musician, who won the battle against kidney disease in 2022, said his colleague, Charly Boy, is not a man of integrity as far as money is involved.

While speaking angrily, Eedris noted that Charly Boy sold him out.

He said, “Charly Boy is not a man of integrity as far as money is involved, He sold me out. When was the last time, you heard on I’m batified, it is on your mandate I stand. People are suffering, even the Yoruba who are shouting Emilokan.”

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of causing suffering, hunger, and despair among Nigerians.

Charly Boy made this statement in a post on his social media handle on Monday.

“See as APC dey wicked us with hunger and hopelessness. Dia Fathers,” he wrote.

Charly Boy’s outcry is coming amidst the ongoing economic crisis that has led to widespread protests in some regions of the country and the threat of a nationwide strike from the Labour Congress.

However, Naija News reports that the former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has pleaded with Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the economic crisis in the country.

Sanusi insisted that it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the situation in Nigeria.

He accused the immediate past administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of managing the country badly.