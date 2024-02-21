10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Eedris Abdulkareem

For some days, veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has been trending over a controversial interview with ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

Naija News reports that Abdulkareem, in the interview, spoke about his loggerheads with his colleague, Charly Boy, stating he is greedy and cannot be trusted with money.

He claimed that he, alongside Blackface, influenced the music career of legendary singer, 2face Idiba and founded the defunct music group ‘The Remedies,’ which Eddy Remedy and Tony Tetuila later debunked.

Speaking further, Abdulkareem spoke about his fight with American rapper 50 Cent and also claimed Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, during a recent event, said supporting President Bola Tinubu, during the last election was his biggest regret, but the latter denied it.

The series of revelations have continued to buzz online. However, in this article, Naija News highlights 10 things young music enthusiasts might not know about Eedris.

1. Eedris Abdulkareem was born into a polygamous family in Kano, Nigeria, on December 24, 1974.

2. His father hailed from Ilesha, Osun State, while his mother was from Ogun State. (Both parents are late).

3. He is one of the pioneers of Nigerian hip-hop and is regarded as one of the most influential Nigerian Rappers of all time. He has also explored other genres like R&B and Afrobeat.

4. In 2004, Abdulkareem achieved a significant breakthrough with the release of his hit single “Jaga Jaga”, which stirred controversy with its socio-political commentary, shedding light on the challenges faced by ordinary Nigerians.

5. He was the lead rapper of the defunct Nigerian hip-hop music band ‘The Remedies’.

6. In 2021, the ace rapper made headlines after he rekindled his beef with Dancehall singer, Timaya, whom he tagged an ingrate.

Timaya also recounted how he served Eedris for three years in 2017, dragging the rapper and referring to him as an empty barrel.

7. In 2000, Abdulkareem was among the personalities voted for by the Nigerian public to carry the Olympic torch in a relay through the country

8. In 2017, Nigerian entertainer D’banj, aka Koko Master, expressed displeasure after Eedris Abdulkareem, in a viral interview, said he was not talented.

Eedris said that D’banj was a fool for letting Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy go as he (D’banj) doesn’t have the talent to remain relevant.

In response, D’banj questioned Eedris’ role model status, stating he feels ashamed that the rapper would stoop so low to insult artistes young enough to be his children.

9. Abdulkareem is married to Yetunde, and they have three children.

10. In 2022, the singer battled with a kidney-related ailment before his wife donated her kidney to save him.