APC Punishing Nigerians With Hunger, Hopelessness – Charly Boy Laments

Popular singer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, known as Charly Boy, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of causing suffering, hunger, and despair among Nigerians.

Charly Boy made this statement in a post on his social media handle on Monday.

“See as APC dey wicked us with hunger and hopelessness. Dia Fathers,” he wrote.

Charly Boy’s outcry is coming amidst the ongoing economic crisis that has led to widespread protests in some regions of the country and the threat of a nationwide strike from the Labour Congress.

However, Naija News reports that the former Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi, has pleaded with Nigerians not to blame President Bola Tinubu for the economic crisis in the country.

Sanusi insisted that it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the situation in Nigeria.

He accused the immediate past administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari of managing the country badly.

He averred that Buhari’s administration ignored his advice on how to take Nigeria out of its economic woes.

Meanwhile, Charly Boy reacted to the Super Eagles’ 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, saying that the best team won.

Charly Boy wrote on his X handle, “The Super Eagles really tried, but the best team won.”

“Oya, make we face the demons facing us.”

Recall that Naija News reports The Elephants of Ivory Coast defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 2023 AFCON in regulation time.

During the AFCON final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, Nigeria scored first in the first half with a goal from William Troost-Ekong’s header.

However, Ivory Coast equalized in the second half with a header from Franck Kessie.

The match remained tied until just a few minutes before the end, when Sebastien Haller scored a goal by flicking the ball past Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, leading to a victory for the host.