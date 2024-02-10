Former Ivory Coast Coach Explains Why Nigeria Will Beat His Ex-Team In 2023 AFCON Final

Former Ivory Coast head coach, Jean-Louis Gasset doesn’t think his former team has all it takes to stop the Super Eagles of Nigeria from winning the 2023 AFCON.

Recall that coach Gasset qualified the Elephants of Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON and started the competition with them in Abidjan, the capital city of Cote d’Ivoire.

In his opening game at the tournament, the 70-year-old French tactician recorded a massive 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau which escalated the hope of the Ivorians that they would win their third AFCON title on February 11, 2024.

Unfortunately, they lost their subsequent group stage games, 1-0 against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and 4-0 against Equatorial Guinea.

These two defeats forced them to finish third in Group A and had to wait for the end of all the group stage games before they confirmed their fate in the tournament.

Fortunately for them, they finished as one of the four best third-placed teams and qualified for the round of 16. Before then, they had already sacked Jean-Louis Gasset and replaced him with his assistant coach, Emerse Fae who is a 40-year-old former Ivorian footballer.

Since, Gasset’s departure, Fae has led Ivory Coast through to the final of the 2023 AFCON, playing more intense football than under the watch of the Frenchman.

Despite their improved style of play, the French tactician told L’Equipe that he doesn’t see Ivory Coast beating Nigeria in the 2023 AFCON final on Sunday, February 11.

The French tactician believes that since the Super Eagles have Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen in their squad and are ranked higher in FIFA ranking (6th in Africa and 42nd in the world), they will beat Ivory Coast who are ranked 8th in Africa and 49th in the world.

“Ivory Coast are not favorites because Nigeria are higher ranked in Africa and have Osimhen, the best African Player of the Year”, Gasset said.

“My departure brought peace. I am proud of the Elephants, happy.”