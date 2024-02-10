Kolo Toure Names His Best Player In Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON Squad

Retired Ivory Coast international, Kolo Toure has identified his best player in Super Eagles’ squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON final between his country and Nigeria.

Kolo Toure who made his name in world football as a defender at Arsenal and then at Manchester City, believes that Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has been an indispensable part of the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON team.

Toure who was disappointed when the Super Eagles defeated Ivory Coast 1-0 in the group stage on January 18, noted that though Osimhen has scored just a goal in the tournament, his contribution to the team has been outstanding.

Note that Victor Osimhen has played in all the 6 games the Super Eagles have played in the tournament so far.

He has scored four goals in the tournament but three of the goals were canceled by the VAR for different offenses ranging from off-sides and a foul in the buildup to his goal against South Africa on February 7.

The 25-year-old striker scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in the team’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on January 14. Aside from that, he has provided an assist and has created two penalties for the team in subsequent games.

“He is a super powerful player, he’s got unbelievable speed”, Kolo Toure described Victor Osimhen to BBC World Service.

“He has scored only one goal so far but what he brings to that team is incredible.”

He added, “As soon as Nigeria has the ball they will look for Osimhen in the space because he is super quick. They need to be really ready for the ball, and just anticipate that and run behind as fast as they can.”