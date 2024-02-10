Super Eagles Camp Update: Sanusi Returns, Osimhen, Troost-Ekong Rested, Aina Grateful

Zaidu Sanusi who plays for Portuguese club, FC Porto, has returned to full training ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2023 AFCON final against the hosts, Ivory Coast.

Recall that Zaidu Sanusi missed the Super Eagles clash with South Africa in the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON on February 7 due to undisclosed fitness issues.

In his absence, coach Jose Peseiro decided to settle for Fenerbahce star, Bright Osayi-Samuel who gave a fair account of himself in the encounter which ended 4-2 on penalties in Nigeria’s favour.

Hence, Sanusi is now in contention to start ahead of Osayi-Samuel in the 2023 AFCON final at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.

Also, Naija News gathered that Jose Peseiro decided to rest Victor Osimhen and William Troost-Ekong during their training session on Friday, February 9.

However, the due are expected to be part of the Super Eagles’ last training session later today, February 10, in readiness for their cracker at the Alassanne Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fulham defender, Ola Aina had admitted that he felt saved by his teammates after the Super Eagles beat South Africa via penalties.

Aina was the only Super Eagles player that missed his spot-kick but goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali stepped up his game and saved him by stopping two of South Africa’s four spot-kicks.

Other Nigerian spot-kick takers, Terem Moffi, Kenneth Omeruo, Ekong, and Kelechi Iheanacho ensured they didn’t waste the efforts of Nwabali by converting their kicks.

Via an Instagram Live session after the game, Ola Aina was heard saying, “These players saved me today. I don’t care.”

Note that Aina is one of the few players who have not missed any of the 6 games the Super Eagles have played so far in the 2023 AFCON. He is expected to start against Ivory Coast on Sunday.