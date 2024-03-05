List Of Nigerian Celebrities Eedris Abdulkareem ‘Fought’ In Entertainment Industry

Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, made headlines a few weeks ago over his controversial podcast, where he opened up about old wounds.

After the interview, Abdulkareem was also involved in an online verbal exchange with Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy.

However, apart from the interview, findings show that the ‘Jaga Jaga’ hitmaker has been engaged in a verbal confrontation with no fewer than seven celebrities in the entertainment industry.

In this article, Naija News highlights celebrities Eedris Abdulkareem had issues with in the past.

1. In Febuary 2024, Burna Boy and Eedris engaged in an online verbal exchange after the latter blasted the ‘Common Person’ crooner for saying that nobody paved the way for him in the music industry.

In response, Burna also lashed out at Abdulkareem while making a mockery of his kidney ailment and blamed those who contributed to his hospital bill in 2022.

2. The rapper also accused his senior colleague, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, of betraying him for money by selling him out during 50 Cent’s visit to Nigeria.

According to Eedris, Charly Boy lacked integrity regarding money, but the latter never responded to him.

3. Tony Tetuila caused a buzz on social media after responding to Eedris Abdulkareem’s allegations against him.

This was after Eedris claimed he and Eddy Remedy were the first to join the defunct Remedies music band, but Tony, in response, said he was disappointed Eedris could go on air to tell a blatant lie.

4. Eedris also claimed that Nigerian ace comedian, Seyi Law, told him that he regrets supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election, because no appointment was given to him, despite losing followers online.

However, in a post via his social media page, Seyi Law denied the claims, stating that Abdulkareem was lying.

5. In 2021, the ace rapper made headlines after he rekindled his beef with Dancehall singer, Timaya, whom he tagged an ingrate.

Timaya also recounted how he served Eedris for three years in 2017, dragging the rapper and referring to him as an empty barrel.

6. In 2017, Nigerian entertainer D’banj, aka Koko Master, expressed displeasure after Eedris Abdulkareem, in a viral interview, said he was not talented.

Eedris said that D’banj was a fool for letting Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy go as he (D’banj) doesn’t have the talent to remain relevant.

In response, D’banj questioned Eedris’ role model status, stating he feels ashamed that the rapper would stoop so low to insult artistes young enough to be his children.

7. In 2017, Eedris Abdulkareem and legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, were involved in a social media exchange.

Eedris blasted the ‘African Queen’ crooner, claiming that he influenced his growth in the industry.