‘Religious And Tribal Differences’- Ahmed Musa Breaks Silence After AFCON Title Loss To Cote d’Ivoire

The captain for the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, has finally reacted to the outcome of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between Nigeria and the host country, Ivory Coast.

Naija News reports that Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria yesterday, with the scoreline ending at 2-1.

Thanks to goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller, which relegated the early goal from Super Eagles defender and captain of the game, William Troost-Ekong.

This news platform reports that coach Jose Peseiro benched Musa throughout the tournament despite being captain of the team.

However, despite not playing any game and the disappointing outcome, Musa took to his social media on Monday to say that though Nigeria may have fallen short of the AFCON title, the unity of the players on the field transcended religious and tribal differences.

Musa emphasized the importance of unity and urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Super Eagles beyond the football field.

“Reflecting on our journey in the AFCON tournament, I’m filled with immense pride for the Nigerian Super Eagles. Though we may have fallen short of the championship, our unity on the field transcended religious and tribal differences, reminding us of the power of football to bring us together. Despite the twists and turns of the game, our team stood strong, displaying resilience and determination that resonated with fans across the nation.

“To all our incredible supporters, your unwavering dedication and chants lifted us higher than ever before. Your passion for the game and for our country is truly inspiring. In a time where economic challenges weigh heavily on our shoulders, let us carry the same spirit of unity beyond the football pitch and into every aspect of our lives,” the former Leicester City star wrote on his X handle on Monday.

Musa added: “As we face the hurdles ahead, let’s remember that together, we are stronger. Let’s channel the same energy and comradeship we experienced during the tournament into tackling the obstacles that lie ahead. Let’s embrace our diversity as a strength and stand united as one nation, one team, one family.

“Thank you, Nigeria, for your undying support. Let’s continue to strive for greatness, both on and off the field. #NigeriaSuperEagles #AFCON2023 #UnityInDiversity #StrongerTogether #Gratitude #NaijaPride “