Insurrection: Security Agencies Should Call Charly Boy To Order Immediately – Onanuga

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayo Onanuga, has called the security agencies to call veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy to order.

Naija News reports that this comes after the Labour Party (LP) supporter called for insurrection and violence in Nigeria.

In a post via his Instagram page on Saturday, the political activist cum actor called on ‘exceptional’ Nigerian youths to revolt against Nigeria.

Charly Boy took his cue from the unrest in France, where there have been some days of riot following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman.

Sharing a video of the raging arson in parts of Paris, he wrote: “This isn’t Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities.

“Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand”

Reacting to this, Bayo Onanuga in a post via his Twitter page averred that it is irresponsible for Charly Boy to advise youths to engage in violence.

He added that security agencies should call the singer to order with immediate effect.

He said, “Highly irresponsible for a 73-year-old man Charly Boy asking ‘exceptional Nigerian youths’ to burn down the ‘criminal enterprise’, which he called Nigeria. The security agencies should call this old man to order immediately”