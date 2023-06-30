Piers Morgan Urges Arsenal To Break Bank For Victor Osimhen

British iconic broadcaster and Arsenal super-fan Piers Morgan has urged the Premier League club to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

Piers Morgan applauded Arsenal’s decision to agree a club record £105 million for English and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice but insisted that such a signing won’t be complete without a striker like Victor Osimhen.

The British iconic broadcaster tweeted: “It’s brilliant that Arsenal seems to have won the race to sign Declan Rice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team”

“But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25 (plus) goals a season. I’d break the bank for Victor Osimhen”.

Victor Osimhen is arguably the hottest striker in the 2023 summer transfer window after helping Napoli to win the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen ended the just concluded 2022-2023 season as the best striker in Italian Serie A and also won the league’s golden boot after scoring 26 league goals.

Due to his outstanding performance, Napoli are not willing to sell him. They have even placed a €180 million price tag on the 24-year-old Nigeria international to scare suitors away.

Despite that, top European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Paris Saint Germain have shown interest in the prolific striker.

Can Arsenal Afford Victor Osimhen?

Since the summer transfer window opened, Arsenal which narrowly lost the Premier League title to Manchester City last season have proven to be very ambitious with the kind of deals they are going for.

Before they agreed to pay West Ham United a whopping £105 million including add-ons, Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around £65 million.

The North London side are also pushing to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber who could cost nothing less than £45 million each.

Based on all the deals they are already involved in, it would be almost impossible to cough out around £150 million for Victor Osimhen this same summer. Hence, to avoid breaching UEFA Fair Play Rules, Arsenal would want to throw away Piers Morgan’s suggestion at this point.