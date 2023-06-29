Declan Rice Set To Join Arsenal For £105 Million

West Ham United have accepted Arsenal’s £105 million bid for the signature of Declan Rice who has agreed to leave the London Stadium for the Emirates this summer.

However, Declan Rice’s contract’s specifics are still being negotiated between the two clubs.

Before West Ham United accepted this offer, the club had turned down three offers that came in for the 24-year-old England international – two from Arsenal and one from Manchester City. They rejected the offers because they didn’t hit the £100 million price tag on the player.

Hours after West Ham United rejected Manchester City’s £90 million offer, the reigning Premier League winners withdrew from the race boosting Arsenal’s chances of winning the race.

Declan Rice joined West Ham United academy in 2014 after Chelsea academy released him. Since then, he has risen to the level of the club’s captain and helped the club to win the Europa Conference League last season which is the club’s first major title in 43 years.

Rice’s current contract with West Ham United will expire on June 30, 2024, but Arsenal decided to satisfy West Ham’s asking price even though the English midfielder will be a free agent next summer.

The bid West Ham accepted from Arsenal for Declan Rice includes a fixed £100 million transfer fee and £5 million in add-ons.

Since Rice made his senior debut at West Ham in the 2016-2017 season after gaining promotion from the club’s academy, the Englishman has made 245 appearances in which he scored 15 goals.

In the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he played in all five games the Three Lions of England played at the tournament. So far, he has played 43 times for England.