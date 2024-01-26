AFCON: West Ham, RB Leipzig Scout Storm Cote d’Ivoire For Super Eagles Star

Reports emerging from the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire reveals that foreign scouts have arrived in Abidjan, to monitor the performance of Super Eagles star, Alhassan Yusuf.

Naija News learnt that English Premier League side, West Ham United and RB Leipzig from the Bundesliga have sent their scouts to Abidjan to evaluate the 23-year-old player.

It is anticipated that Yusuf will make a comeback in Nigeria’s Round of 16 match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, following his absence in the previous two games due to a thigh injury.

This injury was sustained during the Super Eagles’ opening game against Equatorial Guinea.

The midfielder is said to have resumed full team training on Wednesday ahead of Nigeria’s next match in the AFCON.

Yusuf was included in Nigeria’s AFCON 2023 squad following injury to Wilfred Ndidi, Naija News recalls.

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, believes that Stanley Nwabali is better than Francis Uzoho, who used to be the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON, most Nigerian football enthusiasts argued that Francis Uzoho wasn’t good enough to be taken to the tournament due to his consistent mistakes between the sticks.

But coach Jose Peseiro still chose to select him for the tournament, a development that made most Nigerian football enthusiasts believe that Uzoho will remain the Eagles’ first choice.

However, since the commencement of the 2023 AFCON, coach Jose Peseiro has continued to use Stanley Nwabali ahead of Uzoho.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently contracted to a South African club, Chippa United, has given a very good account of himself as he has conceded just a goal in three games.

This means he has kept two clean sheets in the 2023 AFCON, a huge feat for a team like the Eagles that went into the 2023 AFCON with goalkeeping crisis.

In a chat with Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, Gernot Rohr, currently the technical adviser of the Benin Republic national team, states why he feels Nwabali is better than Uzoho.

He said: “I have to say that Nwabali Bobo is better than Francis Uzoho.

“He is calm and has very good control of his area.”