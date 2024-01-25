Gernot Rohr Explains Why Super Eagles Goalie Nwabali Is Better Than Uzoho

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, believes that Stanley Nwabali is better than Francis Uzoho, who used to be the team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Ahead of the 2023 AFCON, most Nigerian football enthusiasts argued that Francis Uzoho wasn’t good enough to be taken to the tournament due to his consistent mistakes between the sticks.

But coach Jose Peseiro still chose to select him for the tournament, a development that made most Nigerian football enthusiasts believe that Uzoho will remain the Eagles’ first choice.

However, since the commencement of the 2023 AFCON, coach Jose Peseiro has continued to use Stanley Nwabali ahead of Uzoho.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who is currently contracted to a South African club, Chippa United, has given a very good account of himself as he has conceded just a goal in three games.

This means he has kept two clean sheets in the 2023 AFCON, a huge feat for a team like the Eagles that went into the 2023 AFCON with goalkeeping crisis.

In a chat with Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, Gernot Rohr, currently the technical adviser of the Benin Republic national team, states why he feels Nwabali is better than Uzoho.

He said: “I have to say that Nwabali Bobo is better than Francis Uzoho.

“He is calm and has very good control of his area.”

All things being equal, Stanley Nwabali could be between the sticks when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 clash at 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.