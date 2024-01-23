Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Play Cameroon In AFCON Round Of 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 on January 27, 2024.

Initially, it was looking like the Super Eagles of Nigeria would face Guinea in the round of 16 as they were sitting second in Group C before their last group stage game.

Interestingly, the table turned drastically earlier today, January 23, when Cameroon stood their ground against a resilient Gambia side who almost recorded a draw against the five-time champions.

Some quick late goals and a canceled Gambia goal helped Cameroon to record an unprecedented 3-2 victory over the Gambian team.

On the other hand, Guinea couldn’t hold their own against Senegal as they fell 2-0 to the reigning African champions who didn’t drop a point throughout the group stage.

Hence, Guinea finished the group stage campaign in the 3rd spot, on the same points as second-placed Cameroon but with an inferior goal difference. Despite that, the Guinean side are most likely to qualify for the round 16 as one of the best losers.

Based on that, the Super Eagles of Nigeria who finished second in Group A after recording two wins and one draw including a 1-0 win over the 2023 AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast, will face the Indomitable Lions in the round of 16.

The Nigeria vs Cameroon 2023 AFCON clash will take place at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan by 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.