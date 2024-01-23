Senegal, Cameroon Qualify For 2023 AFCON Round Of 16, Guinea Left Hanging

Senegal has sealed its place in the 2023 AFCON round of 16 with a maximum of 9 points after defeating Guinea in their last Group A game earlier today, January 23.

Guinea was able to hold the reigning African champion, Senegal, throughout the first half, but the Senegalese broke the deadlock in the 61st minute through the boots of Abdoulaye Seck.

While Guinea were pushing for an equalizer, the Teranga Lions doubled their lead in the 90 minutes through the boots of Iliman Ndiaye.

The 2-0 win over the resilient Guinean side placed Senegal on top of Group C with 9 points in three games, five points above the second-placed Cameroon, who also qualified for the next round.

They didn’t play Manchester United goalkeeper Andrea Onana, who couldn’t stop the team from losing 3-1 to Senegal on January 19.

As for Guinea, they finished the group stage campaign with the same points as Cameroon (4) but finished third due to an inferior goal difference. Guinea are most likely to qualify for the round of 16 as one of the best losers in the 2023 AFCON.

Note that Cameroon defeated Gambia 3-2 to overtake Guinea on the table, and they are now likely to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the next round.