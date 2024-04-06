Senegal’s President Faye Appointments 25 Ministers To Begin His Gov’t

Advertisement

Senegal’s President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye has announced the formation of a new government, appointing a group of fresh faces to key positions following his overwhelming victory in last month’s election.

Senegal’s Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko, confirmed the appointment of a cabinet of 25 ministers on Friday, emphasizing its breakaway from the previous administration.

Naija News reports that at the age of 44, Faye, who has never held an elected position before, secured a decisive win in the first round, promising significant reforms and becoming the youngest president in the country’s history.

Faye is expected to share responsibilities with his appointed prime minister and former mentor, Sonko, who played a crucial role in facilitating the political newcomer’s ascent to power.

In his announcement yesterday, Sonko said: “The government set up here on April 5 is a breakaway government… that embodies the project, a systemic transformation voted for by the Senegalese people.”

Sonko, aged 49, led Senegal’s anti-establishment movement but threw his support behind Faye in the presidential election after being disqualified from running himself due to a defamation conviction.

Birame Souleye Diop has been appointed as the energy minister, a crucial role in a country that is set to commence oil and gas production in 2024.

A former public prosecutor at the Dakar Court of Appeal, Ousmane Diagne, was named as the justice minister.

The government has also included four women who have been assigned the portfolios of foreign affairs, fisheries, family youth, and culture.

Naija News understands that Senegal is currently confronted with several significant challenges, including an official unemployment rate of 20 per cent.

On Friday, Sonko stated that the government’s priorities would encompass providing employment opportunities for the youth, reducing the cost of living, and safeguarding human rights.