PHOTOS: Meet Marie Khone And Absa, The Two Wives Of Senegal’s New President, Faye

Photos of the two wives of the newly inaugurated President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, have surfaced on the internet.

Naija News understands that Faye, who assumed the highest political position in Senegal, on 2nd April 2024, is married to two women, Marie Khone and Absa.

The 44-year-old Senegalese leader succeeded outgone President Macky Sall.

He was sworn in at Diamniadio, near Dakar, the capital, after defeating his main rival, Amadou Ba, the candidate of the ruling party coalition, and securing victory in the delayed election with more than 54 per cent of the votes.

During his inauguration, Faye ‘proudly’ introduced his two wives to the nation in a unique display.

reports that Marie Khone, who had previously remained out of the public eye, comes from the same village as her husband, a barrister and tax inspector.

They married 15 years ago, in 2009, and have four children—three boys and a girl.

The 34-year-old advocate for women’s rights is Faye’s first wife and has played a significant role in his political journey and activism.

Although Marie Khone has never held any official title, she is widely respected in Senegal.

She spearheaded efforts to enhance education and healthcare availability in Senegal. Her enduring impact serves as a beacon of motivation and empowerment for women both in Senegal and across the globe.

Reports had it that Faye and Absa, the second wife, got married about a year ago.

Absa, known for her elegance and classy style, has yet to have any offspring with Faye, highlighting the intricate nature of their marital relationship.

Nevertheless, Faye and Absa continue to stay united, showcasing a contemporary variation of the conventional concept of polygamy.

Faye’s polygamous way of life finds precedence in African politics.

Numerous former African leaders have openly embraced polygamy, and Faye’s election places him among this exclusive cohort.

However, what sets Faye apart is not only his marital situation but also his visionary outlook for Senegal.