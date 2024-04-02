Senegalese President: Nigerians Youths Are Only Interested In Tagging Along With Old Politicians – Sowore

Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the swearing-in of 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the Senegalese president.

Sowore faulted the attitude of young Nigerians towards politics, lamenting that they are only interested in tagging along.

He argued that the Nigerian youths simply want to become special assistants to governors or senators.

Sowore shared his reservations during Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Naija News reports that Faye was sworn in at an event attended by several African leaders in Dakar on Tuesday.

Speaking on the development from New Jersey in the United States (USA), Sowore insisted that Nigerian youths need to become more daring in politics to be able to replicate what happened in Senegal.

Sowore said, “Our young people are concerned with doing what I call tag-along. They are more interested in becoming special assistants to governors or senators.

“I have not seen that clear aspiration on the part of our young people to become leaders.

“You cannot be young, mission-driven, and a visionary and go and hide your bushel under some of these old people who have no idea of how to even operate a phone.

“Youthfulness is also important in the sense that you need leaders that are alert and capable and responsive and do not have to spend half of the time in the hospital.”

