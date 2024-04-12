Sowore Reacts As Court Jails Bobrisky For Six Months

Advertisement

A former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has mocked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the sentencing of a popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky.

Naija News earlier reported that the crossdresser was jailed for six months with no option of fine over ‘abuse of naira’ by a court in Lagos State.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, Sowore said the EFCC should be going after those destroying the economy and not “gleefully announced” that Bobrisky has been jailed.

The former presidential candidate said former President Muhammadu Buhari, the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, are yet to be jailed for the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.

Sowore said the energy put into prosecuting and jailing the crossdresser shows that his real offence could not have been the abuse of the Naira.

He wrote: “The @officialEFCC is gleefully announcing that Bobrisky has been jailed for six months without an option of a fine for “mutilating” the Nigerian currency, the Naira.

“The real people destroying the economy, like former President @MBuhari, his former Attorney General, Malami, his former personal secretary Tunde Sabiu, and even the former @cenbank governor, @GodwinIEmefiele, are yet to be jailed for the massive economic damage they did to ruin Nigeria.

“The energy put into prosecuting and jailing a crossdresser, Bobrisky, shows his real offence could not have been spraying Naira at a party.

“Let’s see how @officialEFCC handles cases involving real financial criminals a long list-some being prosecuted since 2007-who destroyed the Naira in the near future. #RevolutionNow.”