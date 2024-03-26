Very Dark Man Being Held Hostage By The Highest Authorities Of The Police Force – Sowore Claims

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, claims that the highest authorities of the Nigeria Police Force are holding social media influencer, Very Dark Man hostage despite meeting his bail requirements.

Making this allegation in a post on his official X account, the right activist disclosed that the decision of the police to keep him in detention was to teach him a lesson for the homosexuality claims he made against police DIGs.

Naija News reports that Sowore alleged that the police planned to keep the social media influencer in detention until the Easter break was over.

The former presidential candidate further claimed that the force was currently shopping for a judge who would rule in their favor against Very Dark man.

He wrote, “Regarding @thatverydarkman, he’s being held hostage by the highest authorities at the @PoliceNG; after meeting stringent administrative bail conditions yesterday afternoon, they met and decided to “teach him a lesson” by holding him in indefinite detention until they charge him to court, possibly after the Easter Holidays. (They’re currently shopping for a judge to do their bidding). This is because they claimed he accused them (Police DIGs) of homosexuality. They’re taking laws into their own hands.”