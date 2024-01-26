Kalvin Phillips Joins West Ham, Ivo Grbic Leaves Atletico Madrid For Sheffield

England midfielder, Kalvin Phillips has completed his move from Manchester City to West Ham United on loan for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

There is no option for West Ham to buy Kalvin Phillips, 28, at the expiration of the loan deal.

Recall that Phillips signed a six-year contract with City when he joined the club from Leeds United in July 2022 for a fee of £45 million.

During his eighteen months at City, Phillips struggled for playing time under manager Pep Guardiola, making only two starts and sixteen Premier League appearances altogether.

Several other teams, including Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Juventus, had also expressed interest in him but he chose to move to West Ham.

The loan agreement will be a great development for the Hammers manager David Moyes, who has been eager to reinforce a squad that has been plagued by several injuries.

Due to a calf injury, Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, was unable to play in the FA Cup match against Bristol City. Also, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta are out for an extended period due to different degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic.

Grbic will compete against Wes Foderingham, who has started every one of the Blades’ 21 league games this season.

The transfer fee the Premier League club paid for Grbic is unknown and he is expected to remain at the club until 2027.

“I am really happy to be here. It is a big thing for every player to move to the Premier League,” the 28-year-old Croatian goalkeeper said.

“This is the best challenge for me. I’m sure it will be an amazing experience and it will be fun to play in front of our fans. I want to be involved as soon as possible.

“I’ve played in some good leagues in France and Spain and played in the Champions League with Lille and played 15 or 16 games for Atletico last season which is a big club. I know I am ready now for this challenge.”