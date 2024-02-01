Armando Broja Leaves Chelsea, Adam Wharton Joins Palace, Pablo Fornals Leaves Villa

Chelsea striker, Armando Broja, is on the verge of completing his move from the club to Fulham on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Armando Broja, who is not a regular starter at Chelsea, has made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring just two goals for the club this season.

Recall that the Chelsea academy graduate spent half of the 2022-2023 season on the sidelines due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in December 2022.

As for Crystal Palace, they have sealed the services of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

The Premier League side paid an initial fee of £18 million for his services, which could rise to £22 million if certain conditions are met.

Naija News gathered that Adam Wharton, 19, signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Palace, which means he is expected to remain at the club until 2029.

After sealing the deal, Wharton said, “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour.

“The way they’ve brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it’s a big reason why I wanted to come here.”

Meanwhile, Pablo Fornals is expected to move to Spanish La Liga club Real Betis from Premier League club West Ham United tonight, February 1.

The La Liga club is expected to pay West Ham €8 million for the 27-year-old Spanish midfielder.