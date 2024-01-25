Chelsea, Liverpool To Play In 2023-2024 Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other in the Carabao Cup final on February 25, 2024, which will be a repeat of the 2022 Carabao Cup final.

Recall that two seasons ago, Chelsea and Liverpool met at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final, and it was the Red that went home with the trophy via penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Both sides played an unprecedented 21 penalty kicks before a winner could emerge with an 11-10 scoreline in favour of Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see how this season’s Carabao Cup final will end especially because most of the Chelsea players that faced Liverpool then are no longer at the club.

Unlike Liverpool, which still have Jurgen Klopp at the helm of affairs with at least 80 per cent of his 2021-2022 squad intact, Chelsea has changed over five coaches since then, and their current squad is made up of over 90 per cent of new faces.

How Chelsea and Liverpool Qualified for 2023-2024 Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea qualified for the Carabao semi-finals by beating Newcastle United in a one-legged quarter-final. They both played a 1-1 draw before the Blues settled the scores via a penalty shootout.

In the semi-finals, the Stamford Bridge-based club met with Championship club, Middlesbrough in a two-legged affair. In the first leg, the Championship side stunned Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium with a 1-0 victory on January 9.

While in the second leg, Middlesbrough needed just a draw to scale through but couldn’t withstand the Blues at Stamford Bridge as they suffered a massive 6-1 defeat on January 23.

They knocked out Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate to book a Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool, which will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on February 25.

As for Liverpool, they humbled West Ham United 5-1 in their one-legged Carabao Cup quarter-final clash on December 20, 2023.

They met Fulham in the 2-legged semi-final round and beat them 2-1 in the first leg at Anfield on January 10. In the second leg, Fulham were able to hold them to a 1-1 draw, but that wasn’t enough to stop Liverpool from booking a date with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.