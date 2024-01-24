Carabao Cup Retains Two-Legs Format Ahead Of 2024-2025 Season

The English Football League (EFL) declared that the Carabao Cup semifinals would remain two-legged during the 2024–2025 season.

The Carabao Cup tournament is a seven-stage knockout competition open to all Premier League and EFL clubs. The semifinals are two-legged, and the final often takes place in Wembley Stadium.

The teams that qualified for the European tournament often start their Carabao Cup campaign in the third round, while Premier League clubs often start their campaigns in the second round.

UEFA’s decision to expand its club competitions to 36 teams means that European matches will now take place on three of the midweeks that are currently used for the Carabao Cup.

Matches from the Champions League and Europa League may clash with the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Semifinals in the Carabao Cup have always included two legs since its inception in 1961 and will remain that way next season, pending any last-minute changes.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said on Wednesday, January 24, “As it stands, there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the Carabao Cup’s two-legged semifinal format, which continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL clubs.

“The League remains committed to a review of the calendar, but any significant changes cannot be made unilaterally, and would need to come with significant levels of compensation and be adopted as part of any new distribution deal with the Premier League and its clubs.”

On the other hand, replays in the FA Cup for the third and fourth rounds are reportedly no longer feasible, according to the Football Association.

However, a deal has to be reached before any change can be effected, wherein the fifth round of the FA Cup would return to a weekend date from next season.