2023-2024 Carabao Cup Qatar Final Fixtures, Kick-Off Time

Tonight, December 19, there will be 2023-2024 Carabao Cup quarter-final actions across the United Kingdom as the festive season kicks in.

Goodison Park will host one of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals action between Everton and Fulham, one of the all-Premier League clubs’ fixtures in the round.

This is Everton and Fulham’s only hope of contending for a major title but unfortunately, one of the two Premier League clubs will crash out tonight.

At Vale Park, there will be a Carabao Cup action between the only lower-tier clubs left in the competition, Port Vale and Middlesbrough, which means that one of the lower-league clubs will crash out of the competition tonight.

Vale Park is the lowest side in the competition as they currently compete in League One, the English third division. Middlesbrough compete in the Championship, the second tier of the English football pyramid.

The biggest fixture in the Carabao Cup quarter-final round tonight is the game between Chelsea and Newcastle United. Interestingly, this is the only opportunity the two clubs have to win a major title this season after Newcastle crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage earlier this month.

On Wednesday, December 20, Liverpool and West Ham United will play the last game of the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Anfield. Unlike other clubs, both Liverpool (Premier League title contender) and West Ham United (Europa League title contender), have two opportunities of winning at least one title this season.

Below are the Full 2023-2024 Carabao Cup Quarter-finals Fixtures

Tuesday, December 19

Everton vs Fulham

8:45 p.m.

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

8:45 p.m.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 20

Story continues below advertisement



Liverpool vs West Ham United

9 p.m.