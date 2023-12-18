UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw In Full: Victor Osimhen’s Napoli To Face Barcelona, See Others

Victor Osimhen will lead Italian Serie A reigning champions, Napoli to face FC Barcelona in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

After a thrilling 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League group stage campaign, Victor Osimhen who scored in Napoli’s last group stage game against Braga which ended in a 2-0 victory for the Italian side would hope to help his team scale through Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona.

Due to fitness issues, the 24-year-old Osimhen has managed to score just a goal and provided an assist in four UCL games.

The Italian Serie A giants would hope that the Nigeria international would step up his game against the gigantic coach Xavi’s FC Barcelona.

Aside from the game between Napoli and FC Barcelona, another round of 16 encounter to watch out for is the fixture between current Premier League table toppers Arsenal and Portuguese giants FC Porto.

It will also be thrilling to watch Serie A giants, Inter Milan battle it out with Atletico Madrid in the two-legged affair.

Note that the first legs of the Champions League round of 16 will be played across two weeks, 13 to 14 and 20 to 21 February 2024, while the second legs will take place on 5 to 6 and 12 to 13 March 2024.

Below is the full 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw:

FC Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid