‘Leicester City Midfielder Charged With Drink-driving’

Leicester City midfielder, Hamza Choudhury has been accused of Drink-driving which could cause him to lose his driver’s license or pay hefty fines if found guilty.

A statement from the police explained that they stopped a driver in Nottinghamshire’s West Bridgford on Loughborough Road on Friday at approximately 01:45 GMT.

The force also stated that a guy was arrested on suspicion of not wanting to give a sample of his breath.

Even though Hamza Choudhury was not specifically mentioned in the police statement, reports in the UK claimed that he was the one arrested for drink-driving.

A report by the BBC claimed that the 26-year-old was charged with reckless driving in addition to defying a preliminary investigation.

Choudhury who resides in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, was released on unconditional bail and is scheduled to appear before Nottingham magistrates on February 23.

Despite the police case, he was in action when Leicester City took on Ipswich Town in the Championship on Monday night, January 23.

In his presence, Leicester missed the opportunity to take back a 10-point lead atop the Championship as Ipswich grabbed a 1-1 draw with a late goal.

After little over thirty minutes, Leif Davis’ unlucky own goal had set the Foxes up for a recovery from last weekend’s 3-1 loss at Coventry.

But with 89 minutes on the clock, Mads Hermansen narrowly parried Massimo Luongo’s sinking shot, and Jeremy Sarmiento pounced to score the crucial equalizer.

Despite the 1-1 draw, Leicester lead the Championship table with seven points, and Ipswich Town are just seven points behind them after overtaking third-placed Southampton with just a point.