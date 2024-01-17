2023 AFCON: Iheanacho Insists He Is Ready For Super Eagles Vs Ivory Coast Clash

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has insisted that he is ready for the Super Eagles 2023 AFCON group stage game against the hosts, Ivory Coast.

Kelechi Iheanacho was seen training with the rest of the Super Eagles team ahead of the AFCON clash which will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 18.

Recall that Iheanacho was one of the last players to arrive at the Super Eagles AFCON camp in Abidjan, Ivory Coast due to fitness issues.

He sustained an injury while playing for England second tier club Leicester in December which almost ruined his chances of playing for the Eagles in Ivory Coast.

Due to his late resumption to the camp, coach Jose Peseiro decided to bench him in the Eagles’ 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on January 14.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Kelechi Iheanacho stressed that he is ready to serve Nigeria starting with the game against Ivory Coast on Thursday.

“I am feeling really good. I was out for some time, but I am ready to go now. I am 100% ready to serve the country,” Iheanacho said.

“At this AFCON, we want to go all the way, but we have to take it one game at a time, and we want all Nigerians to support us. Obviously, looking from the outside, it appears it is not looking good, but from the inside, we have all to do it. We just need to keep working hard and keep believing.

“Going into the next game, we need to be ready to face the Ivorians. They are the hosts, and they are going to go out strong. So, we need to be well-prepared to face them.”