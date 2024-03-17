Players Of Nigeria Descent Help Chelsea To Join Man City, Coventry In FA Cup Semi-Finals

Chelsea have joined Manchester City and Coventry in the FA Cup semi-finals after a very dramatic game at Stamford Bridge.

During the quarter-final game against Championship club, Leicester City, Nicolas Jackson ran with the ball from his team’s half and calmly passed it to Marc Cucurella who tapped in the match opener in the 13th minute.

Before the end of the first half, Cole Palmer doubled Chelsea’s lead and made the game look like it was going to be lopsided all through.

However, things changed a bit in the second half as Leicester City began to ask questions in Chelsea’s half. Axel Disasia almost made the comeback easier for the visitors as he scored a very ridiculous own goal in the 51st minute.

Stephy Mavididi silent Chelsea’s fans at Stamford Bridge when he scored the equalizer in the 62nd minute.

Afterward, the game dragged on into the late minutes of the game and it was looking like the game would be decided via a penalty shootout.

However, in the 92nd minute of the encounter, Nigerian-born English attacking midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka, restored Chelsea’s lead.

Another Nigerian-born footballer, Noni Madueke, sealed the victory for Chelsea in the 98th minute as the Blues knocked out Leicester City with a 4-2 victory.

Recall that Coventry knocked out Wolves and Manchester City knocked out Newcastle United on Saturday, March 16.

Manchester United and Liverpool will clash in the last quarter-final clash at 4:30 p.m. later today, March 17.