Mauricio Pochettino Accuses Referees Of Siding Liverpool Against Chelsea

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has alleged that decisions hardly go their way whenever they are facing Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino pointed out that during Chelsea’s last game against Liverpool at Anfield on January 31, 2024, most of the important decisions went Liverpool’s way.

The former Paris Saint Germain manager claimed the referee denied Chelsea two penalties in the Premier League game which ended 4-1 in favour of the Reds.

Chelsea and Liverpool are meeting at Wembley Stadium at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, in the Carabao Cup final. This is the third domestic final in the last three years involving the two clubs.

Recall that during the 2021-2022 season, Liverpool defeated Chelsea via penalties in the FA Cup final and also repeated the same feat in the Carabao Cup final.

Ahead of the final, coach Pochettino seems not to be concerned about the current form of Liverpool but the possibility of having major decisions against the Blues is his major concern.

Hence, the Argentine tactician urged referee Chris Kavanagh who will be in charge of the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, to be fair.

Pochettino said, “When we played against Liverpool at Anfield, I think too many decisions … not one key decision was for us.

“Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s, always for another colour. Always red. I want to be treated fairly.

“Of course, we are going to celebrate. I am the first who is going to say that Liverpool is amazing and Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world

“But I think after my last experience playing there, what I want in Wembley is to go there and not feel the pressure. It is to play a game at the same level and the best team will win. But not to feel the pressure of people around.”