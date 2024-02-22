Chelsea Vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Final: Jurgen Klopp Won’t Rule Chelsea Out

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has stressed that he and his boys are not favourites to win the 2023-2024 Carabao Cup final.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, Jurgen Klopp will lead Liverpool to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at the Wembley stadium.

Recall that in the 2021-2022 season, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to beat Chelsea via penalties in the Carabao final.

Since then, Liverpool have continued to have a superior hand over Chelsea in all competitions. The last time they both met was in the Premier League on January 31, 2024. Liverpool humiliated Chelsea led by coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 4-1 scoreline.

Despite the superiority Liverpool have enjoyed over the Blues, Jurgen Klopp who is expected to leave the Premier League club at the end of this season, said his side are not favourites to win the Carabao Cup.

The German tactician stressed that the current Chelsea set-up is better than the Chelsea Liverpool met in January this year.

“Will we be big favorites? Definitely not”, Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport earlier today, February 22.

“Since we played them (Chelsea) they have improved a lot and it will be tricky, this was exceptional tonight.”

Unlike Chelsea who have the domestic cup titles to battle for this season, Liverpool are currently contending for the Europa League, the Premier League, and other domestic cup titles.