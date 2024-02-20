Jurgen Klopp Gives Injury Update On Diogo Jota, Allison, Others

The manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, has confirmed that his club’s forward, Diogo Jota, will be out of football for “months”.

Diogo Jota suffered an injury in the first half of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Brentford on Saturday, February 18, after the Bees’ midfielder, Christian Norgaard, landed on his leg.

The injury was so severe that the Portuguese forward had to be taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Luton on Wednesday, February 21, coach Jurgen Klopp said, “With Diogo, it will obviously take months”.

However, reports in Portugal claimed that Jota is expected to spend more than two months on the sideline due to the injury, and the injury is not expected to prevent him from playing in the Euro 2024 this summer.

On his part, Diogo Jota, who has scored 14 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, took to his Instagram page to write: “Another setback. I will fight to be back as soon as possible”.

Jota is not the only major injury setback Liverpool are currently confronted with. Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are currently out with different degrees of injuries.

Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s not great, definitely not. I’d like to say no issues but obviously, we have some.

“So, not available, Alisson, that’s a muscle injury where we don’t know exactly how long it takes but definitely not in the foreseeable time coming back.

“The others we will deal with it day-by-day with muscle things.

“Trent and Dom are on the way back but not in team training yet.”