Liverpool’s Andy Robertson Returns From 13 Weeks Injury Layoff

Liverpool have confirmed that their Scottish left-back, Andy Robertson, has returned from his 13-week injury layoff.

Hence, the 29-year-old Andy Robertson is available for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Fulham at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24.

In the absence of Robertson, Liverpool recorded a 2-1 win in the first leg at Craven Cottage and are expected to finish the job at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Robertson had surgery to repair a shoulder injury he sustained while playing for Scotland, and he has been recuperating in the last three months.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said: “The medical team said it’s a coaching decision, so he’s in.

“That’s now 13 weeks after surgery, so he got clearance to train fully with the team, so that’s really, really cool.

“He’s only trained once, so he’s pushing himself in the squad, which is nice because he’s one of our captains.”

Before he suffered the shoulder injury 13 weeks ago, Andy Robertson made 8 appearances in all competitions so far in the 2023-2024 season.

Meanwhile, Curtis Jones, substituted as a precaution during Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday, is also available for the Carabao Cup game.

Nevertheless, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Kostas Tsimikas remain sidelined due to injuries as Liverpool looks to advance closer to an unprecedented tenth Carabao Cup title.