I Am Desperate To Win Trophy – Chelsea Manager, Pochettino Declares

Chelsea head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has expressed his strong desire to win trophies for the English Premier League club.

Naija News reports that the Argentine professional football manager disclosed his desires following Chelsea’s victory against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Chelsea yesterday recorded an impressive performance in a 6-1 victory against Middlesbrough in the second leg of the semi-final.

The Blues will now prepare to face either Fulham or Liverpool in the final at Wembley next month.

Pochettino, who took charge of Chelsea last summer, had previously spent five-and-a-half years at Tottenham without securing any trophies.

He experienced disappointment with the club in the 2015 Carabao Cup and 2019 Champions League final.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager is determined to end his trophy drought in English football.

“I am desperate to win a title here. There is your headline! We won three trophies in Paris in 18 months and we want to win here. I am desperate to win, of course.

“Fulham or Liverpool are two amazing teams, so it will be difficult, but now is the moment to believe we can win. It’s an important step for us,” Pochettino said in a post-match interview.