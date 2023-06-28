Declan Rice: West Ham Set To Accept Arsenal’s £105 Million Bid

Arsenal football club are close to signing West Ham United’s midfielder Declan Rice after making a third bid worth £105 million.

This new offer means that Arsenal have broken their transfer record transfer fee twice just to sign the captain of West Ham who led the club to win the Europa Conference League last season.

Naija News has reported that West Ham United rejected Arsenal’s second bid worth around £90 million because it didn’t reach the club’s valuation of the English midfielder which is £120 million or £100 million plus a player.

Amidst that, Manchester City made a similar offer but the London club turned it down.

Afterward, Arsenal made a third offer for Declan Rice which is way more than the second bid and it will be a big deal if West Ham United turns it down.

Naija News gathered that Arsenal will pay £100 million as an initial fee and then pay £5 million afterward as performance-related add-ons.

This is almost two times the club record transfer fee the Gunners paid to Lille for the services of Nicolas Pepe in 2019. Recall that Arsenal bought the Ivorian winger for a club record £72 million and couldn’t meet up with expectations.

According to a report by ESPN, the North London club and their city rivals, West Ham, are about to agree on a deal for Declan Rice which will make the midfielder the most expensive Englishman in the history of football.

While Sky Sports claimed that Arsenal and West Ham would have to negotiate the structure of their new record-breaking offer for Rice and if the Gunners can guarantee that the £100 million will be paid within a short time frame, the deal would scale through.