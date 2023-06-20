Declan Rice: West Ham Reject Arsenal’s Record £90 Million Bid

West Ham United have rejected Arsenal’s second bid for their midfielder, Declan Rice even though the offer is a record bid from the north London club.

Naija News has reported that Arsenal made a record £90 million offer for the England international hours ago which reportedly totaled £75 million guaranteed plus an additional £15 million in add-ons, exceeding the £72 million Arsenal paid to Lille for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Details of the record-breaking bid from the Gunners reportedly include initial payment that will be spread-out for a period of four years. And the add-ons, if any is fulfilled, may be paid over five years.

Aside from the cumbersome details of the deal, West Ham United are reportedly asking for £120 million for Declan Rice. But the club is willing to accept £100 million if Arsenal include a player in their offer.

The Gunners’ first bid for Rice was worth £80 million plus add-ons to be paid in a series of installments while also being subjected to several strict conditions.

Aside from Arsenal, the 24-year-old English midfielder who is currently the captain of West Ham has attracted interest from Manchester City and United. But he is more likely to join Arsenal if his club and the Gunners come to a compromise.

During the January transfer window, the Gunners made offers to sign Brighton midfielder, Moises Caicedo but ultimately settled for Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea since they couldn’t land Caicedo. Their pursuit of Declan Rice is gradually looking impossible due to the valuation of the player.