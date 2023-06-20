Arsenal Make Club Record Bid For Declan Rice

Arsenal football club have submitted a £90 million bid to acquire the services of West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice this summer.

If West Ham accept the bid, Declan Rice would be the most expensive player in the history of Arsenal.

Before now, Nicolas Pepe who joined Arsenal from Lille for a transfer fee worth around £70 million was the Gunner’s most expensive player.

Naija News gathered that Arsenal’s offer to West Ham for the services of Declan Rice includes a fixed £75 million plus an additional £15 million for specific ad-ons.

The Gunners’ initial offer of £80 million plus add-ons, which would have been paid in delayed installments with a lot of stringent conditions attached, was rejected by West Ham, who are holding out for a £120 million offer.

According to a Sky Sports report, West Ham United would jump on a bid in the region of £100 million plus a player.

The 24-year-old English midfielder is attracting interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United.

Rice, who spent his entire professional playing career with West Ham, took over as the Hammers’ captain at the start of the 2022-2023 season.

Coach Mikel Arteta is still trying to bolster his midfield, which he primarily filled with Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, and Thomas Partey last season.

The Gunners approached Moises Caicedo of Brighton during the January transfer window but ultimately decided to purchase Chelsea midfielder Jorginho when Brighton refused to sell Caicedo.

The Italian midfielder didn’t meet expectations at the Emirates Stadium in his debut season and there are reports that Partey might leave the Gunners this summer. Hence, a need for a midfielder like Rice.