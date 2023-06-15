The full Arsenal 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures are out. They will begin their league campaign on August 12, 2023, against Nottingham Forest which struggled to survive relegation last season.

After spending 248 days at the top of the 2022-2023 Premier League table before they lost the title to Manchester City in the last two months of the campaign, Arsenal would hope to have a better campaign in the 2023-2024 season.

Before they start honouring their 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures, Arsenal have a chance to take vengeance on Manchester City when they face each other in the Community Shield on August 6.

Like other clubs, coach Mikel Arteta and his boys are expected to exhaust their 2023-2024 Premier League fixtures on May 19, 2024. At that point, the club’s fans would hope that the Gunners would have been confirmed the winners of the league.

Below are Arsenal 2023-2024 Premier League Fixtures In Full

12/08/2023 – 12:30 – Nottingham Forest (h)

19/08/2023 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (a)

26/08/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (h)

02/09/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester United (h)

16/09/2023 – 15:00 – Everton (a)

23/09/2023 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (h)

30/09/2023 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

07/10/2023 – 15:00 – Manchester City (h)

21/10/2023 – 15:00 – Chelsea (a)

28/10/2023 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (h)

04/11/2023 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (a)

11/11/2023 – 15:00 – Burnley (h)

25/11/2023 – 15:00 – Brentford (a)

02/12/2023 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (h)

05/12/2023 – 19:45 – Luton Town (a)

09/12/2023 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (a)

16/12/2023 – 15:00 – Brighton (h)

23/12/2023 – 15:00 – Liverpool (a)

26/12/2023 – 15:00 – West Ham United (h)

30/12/2023 – 15:00 – Fulham (a)

13/01/2024 – 15:00 – Crystal Palace (h)

30/01/2024 – 19:45 – Nottingham Forest (a)

03/02/2024 – 15:00 – Liverpool (h)

10/02/2024 – 15:00 – West Ham United (a)

17/02/2024 – 15:00 – Burnley (a)

24/02/2024 – 15:00 – Newcastle United (h)

02/03/2024 – 15:00 – Sheffield United (a)

09/03/2024 – 15:00 – Brentford (h)

16/03/2024 – 15:00 – Chelsea (h)

30/03/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester City (a)

02/04/2024 – 19:45 – Luton Town (h)

06/04/2024 – 15:00 – Brighton (a)

13/04/2024 – 15:00 – Aston Villa (h)

20/04/2024 – 15:00 – Wolverhampton (a)

27/04/2024 – 15:00 – Tottenham Hotspur (a)

04/05/2024 – 15:00 – A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

11/05/2024 – 15:00 – Manchester United (a)

19/05/2024 – 16:00 – Everton (h)