Arsenal Agree To Pay Chelsea £65 Million For Kai Havertz

Arsenal football club have reportedly agreed to pay Chelsea over £65 million for the services of German forward, Kai Havertz this summer.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have reached a compromise on the deal and Kai Havertz who is said to be ready to make the switch will now discuss personal terms with Chelsea’s London rivals.

Even though the fixed transfer fee is £65 million, if Havertz satisfied some stipulated add-ons, the transfer fee could rise in months.

Havertz, 24, moved to Chelsea in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee worth around £71 million.

Last season, the German international made 47 appearances in which he scored just 9 goals which didn’t help the Blue side of London to make any tangible gain.

However, most Chelsea fans would regard him as the club’s hero for scoring the winning goal in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City.

Even though Mikel Arteta have been pushing for the arrival of Kai Havertz to the Emirates Stadium this summer, the club’s priority this summer is said to be West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Naija News has reported that West Ham have rejected Arsenal’s second bid for the 24-year-old English midfielder which is worth £90 million. There are reports that the Gunners are putting together a third bid for the England international.