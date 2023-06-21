FA Shifts Man City Vs Arsenal 2023 Community Shield Kick-Off Time

The kickoff time for the 2023 Community Shield between Manchester City and Arsenal has been shifted due to protests from a group of Manchester City fans.

Initially, the English FA scheduled that the 2023 Community Shield will take place at Wembley Stadium at 17:30 BST (5:30 PM WAT) on August 6.

But a group of Manchester City fans wrote an open letter to the FA accusing them of prioritizing broadcasters’ interest over that of the spectators.

The group argued that the initial kick-off time would make it difficult for traveling Manchester City fans to return to Manchester from London after the Community Shield. Hence, the group urged the club’s fans to boycott the game.

After their open letter, other football fans group, including the Football Supporters Association (FSA), showed solidarity which sparked fear that the Community Shield might be played without spectators.

Hence, the English FA decided to shift the kick-off time from 17:30 BST to 16:00 BST (4 PM WAT) on December 6 to appease the traveling fans from Manchester.

A spokesperson of the Manchester City fans group said: “Having contacted the FA to express our reservations and clarify why the kick-off time of 17.30 BST on a Sunday was originally chosen, we are pleased that the decision to bring forward kick-off has now been made.”

Despite the shift in the kick-off time, the spokesperson insisted that the traveling fans would still encounter traveling issues after the Community Shield.

Why is Arsenal Playing the 2023 Community Shield?

Traditionally, the Community Shield is meant for two English clubs who are winners of the Premier League title and the English FA Cup. The club that wins the FA Cup is expected to face the Premier League champions in a one-off Community Shield which normally signifies the commencement of a new season.

But if a club wins the Premier League and the English FA Cup in the same season, such a club will play against the club that finishes second in the Premier League.

In the 2022-2023 season, Manchester City won both the Premier League and the FA Cup, while Arsenal finished second. Hence, the Gunners will play City in the 2023 Community Shield on August 6.