Europa Conference League: West Ham Beat Fiorentina To Win First Title In 43 Years

West Ham United defeated Fiorentina with a late winner in tonight’s Europa Conference League final in Prague, Czech Republic.

Coach David Moyes and his boys proved they wanted the Europa Conference League title the most by remaining resilient throughout the heated encounter that produced three goals.

Naija News has reported that there was a riot outside the Fortuna Arena, the venue of the Europa League final, that led to the arrest of over 30 people.

But that incident didn’t affect the game as the match started with both sides playing cautiously to avoid early mistakes.

In the second half of the encounter, West Ham United grabbed the match opener through the boots of Saïd Benrahma but from the penalty spot.

The goal from the Premier League club sparked Fiorentina to fight back almost immediately and their efforts yielded results four minutes after the match opener. Giacomo Bonaventura scored the equalizer for the Italian team in the 67th minute.

Afterward, both teams resumed cautious play again which lasted for almost all the remaining minutes of the game. When the spectators thought the game would be decided by extra-time of 30 minutes or via a penalty shootout, Jarrod Bowen scored the winner in the 90th minute of the encounter.

The 2-1 win earned West Ham United and coach David Moyes their first European title in their history. It also gave West Ham their first major title in 43 years.