Europa Conference League Final: Violence Breaks Out Ahead Of Kick Off

The Europa Conference League final between Premier League club, West Ham United, and Italian club, Fiorentina have reportedly attracted some hoodlums who have been rioting around the venue of the game.

Naija News gathered that hoodlums dressed in black and masked faces have been rioting in the vicinity of Fortuna Arena, in Prague, Czech Republic, the venue of the Europa Conference League final.

As a result of the unrest that broke out ahead of tonight’s Europa Conference League final which is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM WAT, police in Prague have arrested more than 30 people.

It’s believed that a group of West Ham supporters were attacked by several males dressed in all black while they were enjoying a few drinks at a downtown bar. As more West Ham fans arrived, riot police arrived to separate the two groups.

“Five or 10 Italian guys were running across the street, they had some weapons. They were attacking each other, there were a lot of fireworks going off and so much glass”, an eyewitness told Sky News.

“Two or three English people were hurt, but that’s it.”

Three people were hurt and one police officer has been assaulted in the riot, according to Czech officials.

A statement from the officials read: “Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in Rytirska Street, injuring three. One policeman was also attacked.

“We have restricted the personal freedom of 16 people and we are currently investigating the whole incident.”