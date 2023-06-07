Europa Conference League Final: Moyes Set For “Biggest Moment” Of Career

The manager of West Ham United, David Moyes, believes the Europa Conference League final later tonight, June 7, is the “biggest moment” of his managerial career.

At 8 PM WAT later tonight, David Moyes will have a rare opportunity to win the first European trophy in his lengthy managerial career when he leads West Ham to face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

If Moyes manages to beat Fiorentina at the Fortuna Arena, in Prague, Czech Republic, it would be the first time West Ham United win a major trophy after winning an FA Cup 43 years ago.

As for the Scottish manager who started his managerial career at Preston in 1998, his major title as a coach is the Community Shield which he won with Manchester United in 2013.

Interestingly, since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from coaching no British tactician has managed to win a European title for any club in the world. Hence, Moyes could be the first British coach to win a European title after Ferguson tonight.

Ahead of the historic Europa Conference League final, the 60-year-old Scottish tactician said, “It is slightly surreal”.

He added, “To turn up and have your own dressing room is a big thrill for me. I really hope I can take it to the next level and win the game.

“I’ve had a really good career since I started coaching at 35. Over a thousand matches, have been in some finals, and had some promotions. But this is the biggest moment. To be a coach for as long as I’ve been, you’re obviously doing something right.”