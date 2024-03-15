2023-2024 Europa Conference League Quarter-final Draw In Full

The third tier of the UEFA club competition, the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw is out just like the first and second tiers of European club competitions.

The Europa Conference League draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15, following the draws for the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League quarter-finals.

UEFA has also announced the semi-final draw of the Conference League which means that the clubs in the quarter-final stage are already aware of the teams they will face in the next round.

One of the biggest fixtures in the Europa Conference League quarter-final is the game between Aston Villa and French Ligue 1 former champions, LOSC Lille.

Aston Villa are being coached by Unai Emery, one of the most successful managers in the Europa League, hence, the Premier League side are seen as one of the favourites to win the Conference League this season.

Another fixture that might be interesting to follow is the game between Greek giants, Olympiacos, and Turkish giants, Fenerbahçe. The two teams are not new to this stage of the UEFA club competition.

Note that all the Europa Conference League quarter-final first legs will take place on March 11, while the second legs will take place on April 18, 2024.

Below is the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw:

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahçe

Club Brugge vs PAOK

Viktoria Plzeň vs Fiorentina

Aston Villa vs LOSC Lille

Below is the semi-final draw:

Aston Villa/Lille vs Olympiacos/Fenerbahçe

Club Brugge/PAOK vs Viktoria Plzeň/Fiorentina